Congratulations. You made it through another offseason. There is college football this week. There will be college football every week for nearly five months. Your lives have meaning again...at least for a while. During the season, starting September 1, I'll do ten thoughts on college football on Sundays and then continue the ten Mizzou thoughts on Monday. So let's get to it.

1. Missouri starts the season one spot out of the top 25. There will be an updated poll released today, I think, but based on the fact that the only team ahead of them that played was Florida and the Gators won, I don't see anything changing. I went back to look at the history of the accuracy of the rankings in regards to Mizzou. It hasn't been very accurate.

Since 2004, the Tigers have started the season ranked five times. Here are how those years went:

2004--Ranked 18th preseason, finished 5-6 and unranked

2008--Ranked 6th preseason, finished 10-4 ranked 19th

2011--Ranked 21st preseason, finished 8-5 and unranked

2014--Ranked 24th preseason, finished 11-3 ranked 14th

2015--Ranked 24th preseason, finished 5-7 and unranked

So in the five years they were ranked in the preseason poll, they finished unranked twice, 13 spots below the preseason ranking once and 10 spots above it once.

Since 2004, Missouri has finished a season ranked in the final poll five times. Here are those years:

2007--Finished 12-2 and ranked 4th after starting unranked

2008--Finished 10-4 and ranked 19th after starting 6th

2010--Finished 10-3 and ranked 18th after starting unranked

2013--Finished 12-2 and ranked 6th after starting unranked

2014--Finished 11-3 and ranked 14th after staring 24th

So they've finished four seasons as a top 25 team. In three of those (including the best two) they began the season unranked.

Overall, since 2003, Missouri has been ranked in the top 25 at some point during 12 of the 16 seasons. They started seven of those seasons unranked. In other words, the preseason poll means absolutely nothing in regard to Missouri.

2. So let's take a shot at the depth chart. We're going to start on offense. I'll list the two deep as I expect it to be when we receive it at media day tomorrow