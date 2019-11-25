1) Let's start with basketball because I'm a super positive person. The Tigers face Butler tonight at 6 in the opener of the Hall of Fame Classic. Make sure you read our Tip Time Preview and Mitchell's story on Xavier Pinson.This is Missouri's biggest test so far this season. I think Butler is better than Xavier. Playing this game will help the NCAA Tournament resume. While winning it would be huge for the resume, losing it doesn't kill you by any means. We broke down the matchup in our preview, so I'm not really going to get into that here, but it should be a really good game and an excellent chance to find out what the Tigers are at this point.

2) Tuesday will be either Oklahoma or Stanford. Most would expect the Sooners to beat Stanford, so if Missouri wins tonight, it probably gets OU. If it loses, I'd expect Stanford. The Sooners are a good team, but not great. It would be a solid test, especially on the second day of a back to back situation. But I think the winner of tonight's game against Butler will be the expected winner of the tournament. If you face Stanford, you should win.

Let's break down the potential scenarios over the next two days:

2-0: Unqualified success and I'll believe this is a probable tournament team

1-1 With a win over Butler and a loss to Stanford/OU: Good week, not great, left something on the table

1-1 with a loss to Butler and a win over Stanford/OU: Disappointing. You'll get a win, the record will be the same as above, but you aren't sure you got a Quad 1 one

0-2: Bad week. Fair to question if this team is capable of what people have thought it is capable ofI will be at both games in KC and have full coverage.

3) The football team lost its fifth straight on Saturday night, 24-20 to Tennessee.