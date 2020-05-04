June 1 is the date everyone is looking at right now. That's the date where we need to have a little (or a lot) better idea what's going on. It's the date that theoretically athletes would report back to campus, that the recruiting ban would be lifted, etc. While we may not be on full lockdown for the next month, May is still going to be significantly different. June 1 is really the next date we'll be looking at that will probably hold some importance. If things start being extended significantly past that, then the fall is much more in question.

2) Eli Drinkwitz is on a bit of a heater in recruiting. In the last ten days, the Tigers added four commits, bringing their total to eight. That included three more in-state players (giving them five total plus one from East St. Louis) and also included the first four-star in the class in Travion Ford. It also saw the first Texan in the class on Saturday. Definitely a nice run and it comes at a time when a lot of kids seem to be making commitments across the country. I'm not really sure why the last couple of weeks seem to be the popular time to get it done, but there has definitely been an uptick in commitments, not just in CoMo, but in a lot of places. I'm a little surprised some of these guys are pulling the trigger now rather than waiting a few weeks to see if they might be able to take some trips prior to football season. I'll be interested to see if it leads to any higher level of decommitments (not for Missouri specifically, but in general) this fall with kids saying "You know, I committed somewhere but there are five other places I'd like to see that I didn't get to see" and looking around. I'm not sure that will be the case, I just think it's possible.

3) Let's talk some basketball. On Friday night, I reported that Michael Porter Sr.'s contract would not be renewed in its current capacity.