PowerMizzou - Ten Thoughts for Monday Morning

1) I don't really know all the stages of grief, but the one I'm in now is anger. At first we had denial (March: "If we can't play football in September we've got bigger problems than this virus.") Then we had sadness (Last week's ten thoughts). Now I'm just pissed off that we're almost certainly not going to have football. Because it all seems so avoidable. We've had four months to come up with a plan. Nobody has, other than "Let's wait, it will probably get better. There's plenty of time before we have to decide." Well, there's no longer plenty of time. And nobody has anything planned any more than they did four months ago. I'm not blaming anyone in particular (I'm blaming pretty much everyone) and part of me even understands why it is the way that it is (I'll get to that soon) but that doesn't mean I'm not angry about it.

2) Acceptance is going to come. That's really the final stage. The SEC AD's are meeting today. I don't anticipate anything concrete to come out of that meeting (though an announcement of a conference only schedule isn't out of the realm of possibility. They're not going to punt on a season until they have no other choice. I'd imagine that's early August. First they'll go to 10 league games, then eight, then spring if they have to. But that won't happen until there are no other options.

3) Spring does cause some problems. Yes, there are issues with TV partners and where games go. Yes, there are issues with finishing one season in May and starting another one in September. Yes, NFL bound players will probably skip the season. No, playing football in the spring isn't perfect. But you know what's worse than playing football in the spring? NOT PLAYING FOOTBALL. I've had a lot of people tell me "spring just won't work." What won't work is not having a football season. They'll do it in the spring before they don't do it. It will cause some headaches. It will not be easy. But if anybody wants to continue to have college sports, they're damn sure going to do it.

4) I'm going to do the unpopular--and perhaps impossible--thing here. I'm going to tell you I understand both sides of an issue.