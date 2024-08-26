PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1IWDVFRTBKQjlTJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLUhYNUVFMEpCOVMnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
football

Ten Thoughts for Monday Morning presented by Will Ga...

Gabe DeArmond • PowerMizzou
Publisher
@powermizzoucom
Gabe has covered the Tigers for PowerMizzou.com since August of 2003 and been the site's publisher since 2006.
1) The two sweetest words in college football: Game Week. It's here. On Sunday afternoon, Eli Drinkwitz called this week's game "Probably the most difficult opening game that we faced since I've been here."

PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkL012VUEteVdsamxRP3dtb2RlPXRyYW5zcGFyZW50Jz48L2lm cmFtZT4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=
Sure, Mizzou doesn't have much film on Murray State. The analyst and GAs have been working overtime to find what they can. Week one is always weird. I get it. But, sorry coach, not buying that one. Missouri is a 47.5 point favorite last I looked. The Tigers are going to win the game. It is likely going to be well in hand by halftime. I appreciate Drinkwitz trying to make it into a challenge. That's what coaches do. You can never let your team think it's good enough to just walk on the field and win. This week, Missouri is good enough to just walk on the field and win. The starters could all sit. It wouldn't matter. The talent gap is just too big.

That doesn't mean it will all go perfectly, but there's only been one FCS game in which I've ever learned anything. In 2017, Missouri started the season with a 72-43 win over Missouri State. And you walked out of that game knowing this was a defense with some major deficiencies. You don't give up 43 points to Missouri State with a good defense. Mizzou would lose the next five games before a six-game winning streak against pretty weak competition before losing the Texas Bowl.

Drinkwitz has played three FCS games as Mizzou's head coach. The total margin in those games in 118-55. Missouri hasn't looked particularly good in those games. They gave up 28 to SEMO, struggled to put away Abilene Christian 34-17 and then kind of sleep walked through a 35-10 win over South Dakota a year ago. Mizzou may not win this game by the suggested spread, though if Drinkwitz convinces his team that every week this season is a chance to make a statement, it very well may. Nothing in sports is a guarantee, but I can't draw up a scenario in which Missouri loses this game. At best, it's slightly behind 2020 Alabama for the toughest opener he's faced at Mizzou.

2) I won't draw definitive conclusions after this game, but there are things I'll be watching for. First and foremost, Missouri should dominate the line of scrimmage on both sides of the football. They should wreck Murray State up front. I want to see what the running game looks like with Marcus Carroll and Nate Noel. I'd like to get a look at some of the young guys. I'd like to see Drew Pyne get a chance to run the full offense and see what it looks like in case Missouri needs him in a real spot down the road. I'd like to see Blake Craig have to make a couple of field goals. If Mizzou wins by 40, I'm not going to tell you I know it's a playoff team and if it wins 27-13 I'm not going to tell you I know it isn't. That's not how this works. Big picture, I don't expect to learn anything on Thursday night. But there are aspects of the game that can still be instructive.

3) The depth chart came out on Sunday and it really told us only one thing

We are proud to welcome Will Garrett, Agency Sales Manager of Missouri Farm Bureau Insurance as our partner and sponsor. When you’re looking for in-depth analysis of everything happening at Mizzou, Monday Morning Thoughts is the place to go. When you’re looking for an in-depth review of your insurance policies, Will Garrett is who you need. Born and raised a Tiger fan, Will is proud of his hometown and takes pride in protecting his community, and the people in it. The time to prepare for tomorrow is today. Find Will in his office just south of Faurot Field! Click here to get in touch with Will and start the process.

