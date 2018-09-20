Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-09-20 08:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Texas DB target previews official visit

E54riluzg2jogpn2af8t
Stacy Brown
Sean Williams • PowerMizzou.com
@SeanW_Rivals
Recruiting Editor
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Duncanville (Tex.) safety Stacy Brown has been a longtime target of the Tigers, receiving his offer back in late January. This weekend, he'll make his first trip to Columbia, an official visit, and...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}