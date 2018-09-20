Texas DB target previews official visit
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Duncanville (Tex.) safety Stacy Brown has been a longtime target of the Tigers, receiving his offer back in late January. This weekend, he'll make his first trip to Columbia, an official visit, and...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news