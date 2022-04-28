The Touchdown Luther Burden Show: Episode 7
Over the next two months, PowerMizzou.com will host a weekly chat with Missouri freshman wide receiver Luther Burden III.
Burden was the No. 1 receiver in the country in the Class of 2022 and the No. 4 overall prospect. He signed with Missouri in December and has been on campus since January. This show likely will be the fans' only chance to hear from Burden during the spring.
You can watch Episode 7 below where we talked with Luther about his decision to enroll early, what he's learned so far and his engagement in the Columbia and St. Louis communities.
You can also listen to the show in podcast form below. The podcasts will be uploaded after the show is over. You can find the PowerMizzou.com podcast on Apple podcasts, Podbean, Soundcloud, Stitcher, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts.
