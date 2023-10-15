PowerMizzou.com takes a look at latest news and notes in Missouri football recruiting from this past week.

More riches at WR?

After visiting Missouri for the LSU game, there is a lot of momentum for Mizzou for both Wingo and McClellan. Multiple FutureCasts have now been flipped for Wingo in favor of Mizzou. PowerMizzou.com had an update on the situation Wednesday and added additional context in Friday's Chamber - CLICK HERE TO READ MORE

OL target on the verge of commitment?

At the time of his visit last Saturday, Pyfrom was an Illinois commitment. However, coming off his Missouri visit, the three-star from Omaha, Nebraska backed off his pledge to the Illini last Sunday evening. Pyfrom recently told Rivals.com national recruiting director, Adam Gorney, that Missouri is recruiting him the hardest right now and momentum is definitely on the Tigers' side currently - CLICK HERE FOR MORE

Another OL target on flip watch:

Missouri also had fast-rising offensive tackle Dominic Steward on campus for the LSU game as well. The current Troy commit has seen his recruiting process pick up since his senior season began. This was an unofficial visit for Steward, who plans to return to Columbia for an official visit later this season or in December. MORE ON STEWARD AND HIS MIZZOU VISIT HERE

Marks backs off commitment to Mizzou:

After committing to Missouri the night of their win over Kansas State, Rivals250 defensive end Julian Marks decided to back off his verbal pledge to the Tigers on October 10th. While it was a short-lived commitment, Marks explained that his decision was a little impulsive and that the Tigers remain his number one option currently. Marks goes in-depth on his decision with Rivals.com Midwest recruiting analyst Clint Cosgrove HERE.

Five-star review:

- Last weekend's visit list for LSU featured three, five-star prospects on campus (Ryan Wingo and Williams Nwaneri) for Missouri. One of those was the No. 3 player in the 2026 class in Jackson Cantwell out of Nixa (Mo.). This is the third time Cantwell has been on campus in the past year and he detailed what stood out at the link below. FIVE-STAR OL CANTWELL DETAILS RECENT MIZZOU VISIT

More reactions from last weekend: