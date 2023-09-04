Football gets most of the headlines and the eyeballs this time of year, but there's plenty else going on at Mizzou. Each Monday throughout the year, we'll take a look back at the week that was in Mizzou athletics.

VOLLEYBALL

Women’s volleyball wrapped up the Mizzou Classic this week with three straight wins in as many days against Illinois State, Central Arkansas, and Colgate. The Tigers won their final matchup in the classic on Sunday (08/27) versus Colgate by a score of 3 sets to 2. Graduate Student Dilara Gedikoglu led the Tigers in this match with 20 kills and 3 aces. In the Tiger Invitational Mizzou was able to start with two impressive wins over Northern Kentucky and South Dakota, sweeping them both 3-0. Junior Jordan Iliff led the Tigers in both matchups in kills. Sunday to wrap up the invitational Mizzou hosted #3 ranked Louisville where they would lose in 3 straight sets despite being very competitive in Sunday's matchup. Sunday’s loss moves the Tigers to 5-1 on the year now. This week’s results: (08/25) Illinois State 3-1 WIN (08/26) Central Arkansas 3-2 WIN (08/27) Colgate 3-2 WIN (09/1) Northern Kentucky 3-0 WIN (09/2) South Dakota 3-0 WIN (09/3) Louisville 3-0 LOSS Next Week: (Xavier Tournament) (09/8) Buffalo and Bellarmine (09/9) Xavier

SOCCER

On Thursday the Tigers had a rough outing as they lost their matchup to Nebraska (4-0-1) in Lincoln 5-0. After trailing by 1 at the half the Cornhuskers were able to put in 4 more goals in the second half to pad their lead for the shutout victory. Mizzou had 5 total shots in the game with just one being on target from junior midfielder Leah Selm. This loss puts the Tigers at 2-1-1 on the season as they head into Sunday's matchup against KU.

This Week's Results: (08/31) Nebraska 5-0 LOSS Next week’s matches: (09/3) Kansas (09/7) Illinois

FOOTBALL

Mizzou Football won its season opener on Thursday night against South Dakota 35-10 to improve the Tigers to 1-0 on the season. The Mizzou offense was on full display utilizing quarterbacks Brady Cook and Sam Horn. Returning offensive stars like Cody Schrader and Luther Burden III left their marks on the game as well. Schrader rushed for 138 yards on the ground with a touchdown while Burden caught 7 passes for 96 yards of his own and a touchdown. (08/31) South Dakota 35-10 WIN Next Week’s Game: (09/9) Middle Tennessee



RECRUITING NEWS