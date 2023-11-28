Football gets most of the headlines and the eyeballs this time of year, but there's plenty else going on at Mizzou. Each Monday throughout the year, we'll take a look back at the week that was in Mizzou athletics.

VOLLEYBALL

Mizzou volleyball lost its regular season finale in Athens against Georgia in three straight sets. In the match Mizzou freshman setter Sierra Dudley finished with 29 assists, making it her 17th straight game with 20 or more assists on the season. With this loss Mizzou finished the regular season with a 17-12 record, 9-9 in SEC play. The Tigers were most efficient this season at home as they recorded an 11-4 record in home contests. Mizzou finished the regular season on a three-game losing streak and will play against Delaware in the first round of the NCAA tournament in Lincoln. This Week’s Matches: (11/25) Georgia LOSS 3-0 Next Week’s Matches: (12/1) Delaware

FOOTBALL

Mizzou football concluded its regular season with an impressive 48-14 victory over Arkansas to retain the Battle Line trophy. With the win Mizzou claimed the schools sixth 10-win season and first since 2014. At one point Mizzou led by as many as 41 points in the victory. Mizzou running back Cody Schrader finished the game with 217 yards and a touchdown on 27 carries. Schrader now is at 1489 rushing yards on the season, placing him in 3rd place on the Mizzou single season rushing yards list. Mizzou defense was led by Triston Newson who recorded a career high of 15 tackles, and two fumble recoveries. The Mizzou defense finished the day with five sacks, five takeaways and a touchdown scored on a scoop and score by Jayden Jernigan in the third quarter. Mizzou now waits until Sunday, December 3rd to receive its postseason bowl destination. This Week’s Game: (11/24) Arkansas WIN 48-14

MEN'S BASKETBALL

Mizzou basketball bounced back after last week's loss to Jackson State this week with two home wins against South Carolina State and Loyola (Md.). On Wednesday, Mizzou was led in scoring once again by guard Sean East II who finished with 21 points and four assists on an efficient 8-13 shooting. East II currently leads the Tigers in points per game scoring with 15.2. In the team's win on Saturday, Noah Carter led the way with 18 points, six rebounds and three steals. Mizzou is now 5-2 on the season and will travel for just the second time this season next week when they face Pittsburgh in the ACC/SEC Challenge. This Week's Games: (11/22) South Carolina State WIN 82-59 (11/25) Loyola (Md.) WIN 78-70 Next Week's Games: (11/28) Pittsburgh (12/3) Wichita State

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL