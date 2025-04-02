Tiger baseball cruises to big win

The Missouri Tigers took out some of their recent frustrations on the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions on Tuesday to open a two-game midweek series.

Missouri exploded for a 10-run fourth inning and a nine-run fifth on the way to winning 25-10 in seven innings.

The Tigers scored a run in the first when Kaden Peer grounded out to score Jackson Lovich, but the Golden Lions scored in the top of the second to tie the game.

The Tigers took the lead for good when Peyton Basler reached on an error that allowed Jedier Hernandez and Chris Patterson to score, then Lovich doubled to left center to score Gehrig Goldbeck and Basler.

The Golden Lions added two runs in the top of the third and one in the fourth to cut the Tiger lead to 5-4, but then the Tiger bats really broke through.

In the fourth, Pierre Seals walked with the bases loaded to score Peer, Patterson singled to score Brock Daniels and Cayden Nicoletto, Lovich sent his seventh home run to left for a grand slam and Daniels singled to score Peer, putting the Tigers up 15-4.

Then in the fifth, Lovich took a bases-loaded walk for an RBI, Peer hit a sacrifice fly to score Basler, Goldbeck scored on a wild pitch, Patterson walked with the bases loaded, Mateo Serna hit a three-RBI triple to right center, Lovich took another bases-loaded walk and Isaiah Frost was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to extend the lead to 24-4.

Arkansas-Pine Bluff scored six runs in the top of the sixth and Missouri added a run in the bottom half of the inning when Patterson hit a sacrifice fly to score Aden Malpass.

Lovich went 3-for-4 with eight RBI, two walks and three runs scored.

Daniels, Patterson, Serna and Basler all had two hits, with Patterson adding four RBI and Serna adding three and three runs scored. Basler scored four runs and had two RBI.

Five more Tigers had hits as Missouri recorded 16 hits and 12 walks.

Wil Libbert started on the mound for Missouri, allowing four runs in 3.2 innings. Libbert allowed seven hits and three walks, while striking out seven.

Josh Kirchhoff pitched the next two innings, allowing six runs on one hit, four walks and two hit batters. Kirchhoff struck out one batter.

Kadden Drew pitched the final 1.1 innings and allowed two hits.

Missouri (10-17, 0-9 SEC) will play the Golden Lions again at 7 p.m. tonight.