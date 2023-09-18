This week in Mizzou sports
Football gets most of the headlines and the eyeballs this time of year, but there's plenty else going on at Mizzou. Each Monday throughout the year, we'll take a look back at the week that was in Mizzou athletics.
VOLLEYBALL
This week the Tigers traveled to Charleston, Illinois to face off against the Eastern Illinois Panthers. The Panthers held a perfect 9-0 record entering Thursday's (09/14) match against the Tigers. Mizzou lost the first match to Eastern Illinois in three straight sets but kept the first two sets competitive, losing by scores of 22-25 and 21-25. On Friday (09/15) Mizzou was able to avenge their loss the previous day and hand Eastern Illinois their first loss of the season. The Tigers won the match 3-1 and were led by Dilara Gedikoglu, Janet deMarrais, and Jordan Iliff who combined for 37 kills. Mizzou is 8-3 and will head to Tennessee next week to begin SEC conference play.
This Week’s Results:
(09/14) Eastern Illinois LOSS 0-3
(09/15) Eastern Illinois WIN 3-1
Next Week’s Matches:
(09/20) Tennessee
SOCCER
Mizzou soccer began their 2023-24 SEC conference play with a win in Gainesville as they beat Florida 3-2. This was the Tigers fifth win of the season, tying last year's season total where they went 5-8-4. On Friday (09/15) Kylee Simmons led the way as she scored her sixth and seventh goals of the season. Simmons’s first goal came from a penalty kick in the 18th minute of the match. Jenna Bartels also scored her second goal on the season in the Tigers victory. Mizzou will look to continue their three-game win streak when they head to Auburn next week. The Tigers are now 5-1-2.
This Week’s Results:
(09/15) Florida WIN 3-2
Next Week’s Matches:
(09/21) Auburn
FOOTBALL
Mizzou knocked of #15 Kansas State in a four-quarter thriller that was capped off by a 61-yard Harrison Mevis field goal. The Tiger offense was on full display as it combined for a total of 430 yards. Quarterback Brady Cook had a career high 356 passing yards and 3 total touchdowns. Cook found receiver Luther Burden III seven times for 114 yards and 2 touchdowns, including a 47-yard pass and catch in the first quarter. The Mizzou defense got its first takeaway of the season when Kris Abrams-Draine picked off Kansas St. quarterback Will Howard. Mizzou improves to a perfect 3-0 on the season and will head to St. Louis next week to take on Memphis.
This Week’s Result:
(09/16) Kansas State WIN 30-27
Next Week’s Game:
(09/23) Memphis
RECRUITING
4-Star defensive end Julian “Juju” Marks committed to Mizzou after the team's 30-27 win against Kansas State.
GOLF
Women’s Golf placed fourth this week at the Sam Golden Invitational in Texas. Junior Ffion Tynan led the way for the Tigers as she placed seventh overall with a ten-under 206 total. On her final day of the invitational, she carded a five-under 67 on the day. Tynan’s ten-under par was her first top-10 finish and also tied for the fourth all time lowest score in a tournament by a Tiger.
This Week’s Result:
(09/11-12) Women’s Sam Golden Invitational 4TH PLACE
Next Week’s Matches:
(09/18-19) Men’s Chicago Highlands Invitational
