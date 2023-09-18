Football gets most of the headlines and the eyeballs this time of year, but there's plenty else going on at Mizzou. Each Monday throughout the year, we'll take a look back at the week that was in Mizzou athletics.

VOLLEYBALL

This week the Tigers traveled to Charleston, Illinois to face off against the Eastern Illinois Panthers. The Panthers held a perfect 9-0 record entering Thursday's (09/14) match against the Tigers. Mizzou lost the first match to Eastern Illinois in three straight sets but kept the first two sets competitive, losing by scores of 22-25 and 21-25. On Friday (09/15) Mizzou was able to avenge their loss the previous day and hand Eastern Illinois their first loss of the season. The Tigers won the match 3-1 and were led by Dilara Gedikoglu, Janet deMarrais, and Jordan Iliff who combined for 37 kills. Mizzou is 8-3 and will head to Tennessee next week to begin SEC conference play. This Week’s Results: (09/14) Eastern Illinois LOSS 0-3 (09/15) Eastern Illinois WIN 3-1 Next Week’s Matches: (09/20) Tennessee

SOCCER

Mizzou soccer began their 2023-24 SEC conference play with a win in Gainesville as they beat Florida 3-2. This was the Tigers fifth win of the season, tying last year's season total where they went 5-8-4. On Friday (09/15) Kylee Simmons led the way as she scored her sixth and seventh goals of the season. Simmons’s first goal came from a penalty kick in the 18th minute of the match. Jenna Bartels also scored her second goal on the season in the Tigers victory. Mizzou will look to continue their three-game win streak when they head to Auburn next week. The Tigers are now 5-1-2. This Week’s Results: (09/15) Florida WIN 3-2 Next Week’s Matches: (09/21) Auburn

FOOTBALL

Mizzou knocked of #15 Kansas State in a four-quarter thriller that was capped off by a 61-yard Harrison Mevis field goal. The Tiger offense was on full display as it combined for a total of 430 yards. Quarterback Brady Cook had a career high 356 passing yards and 3 total touchdowns. Cook found receiver Luther Burden III seven times for 114 yards and 2 touchdowns, including a 47-yard pass and catch in the first quarter. The Mizzou defense got its first takeaway of the season when Kris Abrams-Draine picked off Kansas St. quarterback Will Howard. Mizzou improves to a perfect 3-0 on the season and will head to St. Louis next week to take on Memphis. This Week’s Result: (09/16) Kansas State WIN 30-27 Next Week’s Game: (09/23) Memphis

RECRUITING

4-Star defensive end Julian “Juju” Marks committed to Mizzou after the team's 30-27 win against Kansas State.



GOLF