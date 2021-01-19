PowerMizzou - This week in SEC hoops: Tide keeps rolling, tiers starting to form

In case there were any lingering questions about whether Alabama was for real, the Crimson Tide silenced them last week and did so in resounding fashion. Alabama, the only remaining unbeaten team in SEC play, went just 5-3 in non-conference play but has hit its stride lately, not just winning each of its first six SEC games but largely dominating. Last week, Alabama won at Kentucky by 20 — even though star forward Herb Jones left the game with an injury. The Tide followed that up with a 31-point beatdown of Arkansas. Alabama has now won four of its six SEC matchups by at least 15 points. It's no surprise that they've rocketed into the top 20 in the AP Poll, Ken Pomeroy's ratings and the NET. Alabama was one of three teams to win two games last week, along with LSU and Auburn. Alabama, LSU and Tennessee now look like they might be separating themselves a bit from the rest of the league, while Auburn's addition of five-star freshman Sharife Cooper has given it new life. We take a look at each team's performance plus preview this week's matchups in this SEC hoops roundup.

SEC Standings Team Overall record League record Last week NET Ranking Alabama 11-3 6-0 won at Kentucky, won vs. Arkansas 18 LSU 10-2 5-1 won vs. Arkansas, won vs. South Carolina 21 Tennessee 10-1 4-1 won vs. Vanderbilt 4 Mississippi State 9-5 4-2 lost vs. Texas A&M, won vs. Florida 81 Kentucky 4-8 3-2 lost vs. Alabama, lost at Auburn 96 Florida 6-4 3-3 won vs. Ole Miss, lost at Mississippi State 44 Missouri 8-2 2-2 won at Texas A&M 24 South Carolina 3-3 1-1 lost at LSU 69 Arkansas 10-4 2-4 lost at LSU, lost at Alabama 35 Auburn 8-6 2-4 won at Georgia, won vs. Kentucky 78 Texas A&M 7-5 2-4 won at Mississippi State, lost vs. Missouri 121 Ole Miss 6-6 1-4 lost at Florida, lost vs. Georgia 85 Georgia 8-4 1-4 lost vs. Auburn, won at Ole Miss 100 Vanderbilt 4-6 0-4 lost at Tennessee 165

Risers and Fallers

We've already touched on Alabama's dominant week. The Crimson Tide are suddenly looking not just like the team to beat In the SEC, but a team that could make some noise during the postseason. They're one of 11 teams nationally ranked in the top 25 of both offensive and defensive efficiency, per KenPom. Alabama's matchup with LSU on Tuesday will be must-watch TV. Speaking of LSU, Will Wade's team blew Arkansas out of the water last week, at one point leading by as many as 31 in the first half, before surviving South Carolina on Saturday. Led by the backcourt duo of Cameron Thomas and Javonte Smart, the Tigers have one of the best offenses in America, averaging 86.1 points per game and ranking fifth nationally in offensive efficiency. LSU leaves a bit to be desired on the defensive end of the floor, though, and it almost bit them against South Carolina, when they only won by five points despite out-scoring the Gamecocks by 14 at the free throw line. Meanwhile, one of last week's risers crashed back to earth this week. Kentucky, which looked like it might have figured things out following a disastrous non-conference run, fell victim to the Alabama machine on Tuesday before losing at Auburn on Saturday. The Wildcats are really struggling to shoot the ball, making a combined eight of 35 three-pointers the past two games. Ole Miss also lost twice last week, continuing to look like the biggest disappointment in the SEC this season. But no one had as rough of a week as Arkansas. The Razorbacks, who have now lost four of their past five, trailed by 20-plus points in the first halves of both their games this week and wound up losing the two matchups by a combined 47. Head coach Eric Musselman made his displeasure abundantly clear both during both games and in press conferences afterward.

Mizzou opponent tracker

Missouri faces an interesting test in South Carolina on Tuesday. The Gamecocks have been hit harder by COVID-19 than just about any other program in the country, canceling seven games so far this season while only playing six. On Saturday, they took the floor at LSU without multiple members of the coaching staff, including head coach Frank Martin, and had the game tied in the last four minutes before running out of steam. Martin has reportedly been cleared to return to the sideline against Missouri. The Tigers are then scheduled to travel to Tennessee on Saturday. Due to some COVID-induced schedule shuffling, the Volunteers were originally slated to play Vanderbilt twice last week, but the first matchup got postponed due to a positive test within the Commodore program. When the two teams faced off Saturday in Knoxville, Tennessee cruised to a 20-point win. The Vols still have just one loss on the season, against Alabama, and won by 20 at Mizzou Arena on Dec. 30.

