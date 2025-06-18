Three Predictions: Rivals Five-Star, Illinois, Oregon

Rivals national recruiting analyst Greg Smith has predictions on next week's Rivals Five-Star event, a wave of commitments coming for Illinois and good news on the way for Oregon.
KHALIEF CANTY JR. WILL BE THE TALK OF THE RIVALS FIVE-STAR
Every year there is a prospect that comes to the Rivals Five-Star who is still a little unknown but by the time he leaves the event everyone knows his name. Last year, a strong candidate for that honor was Michigan commit Avery Gach. The offensive lineman was great at camp and had everyone buzzing.
This year I believe that player will be Khalief Canty Jr. He has a real mean streak on the field and a powerful punch to keep defenders at bay. He’ll get to show his stuff against some of the best defensive linemen in the nation. He will also decide between Michigan State and Missouri with us at the event so we’ll see who wins the Big Ten versus SEC battle.
ILLINOIS WILL HAVE A BIG WEEK
The Illini have already nabbed a pair of commitments this week with the additions of Jaylen Stewart and Kayden Bennett but more could be on the horizon.
Nick Hankins announces on Thursday and it seems to be down to Illinois versus Missouri for his pledge. There could be a late surprise but the Illini should feel confident here.
Kai Pritchard, the offensive tackle from New Jersey, could come off the board on Wednesday. He’d be a great addition to the nice offensive line class that coach Bret Bielema is putting together.
Another prospect to keep an eye on is nickel Isaiah Williams. The versatile defensive back out of Texas racked up 34 scholarship offers and the Illini have locked in on him to be part of their future defense.
Commitments have come in waves for Illinois this cycle and another big one could be coming to Champaign.
OREGON WILL HEAT UP ON THE TRAIL SOON
Take a snapshot of the recruiting standings right now because you aren’t likely to see it again. Oregon is sitting in 12th place in the Big Ten with just eight commits for the 2026 class.
But that could all change soon.
Oregon has had some high-profile misses this cycle that isn’t like coach Dan Lanning and company. But there are some blue-chip talents that could have decisions soon that the Ducks are heavily involved with.
Five-star quarterback Ryder Lyons is still out there and the Ducks are in a battle for his pledge. Five-star Alabama edge defender Anthony Jones could combine with five-star Richard Wesley for a dynamic pass rush duo. That’s if the Ducks can also get Wesley back in the class. California four-star cornerback Davon Benjamin is leaning toward the Ducks.
Oregon is a finalist for elite defensive lineman Deuce Geralds but players of his caliber are so hard to pull out of the South.
I’m predicting that Oregon will go on a big run to close the month.