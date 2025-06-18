Three Predictions: Rivals Five-Star, Illinois, Oregon

Khalief Canty Jr. (Photo by Rivals.com)

KHALIEF CANTY JR. WILL BE THE TALK OF THE RIVALS FIVE-STAR

ILLINOIS WILL HAVE A BIG WEEK

The Illini have already nabbed a pair of commitments this week with the additions of Jaylen Stewart and Kayden Bennett but more could be on the horizon. Nick Hankins announces on Thursday and it seems to be down to Illinois versus Missouri for his pledge. There could be a late surprise but the Illini should feel confident here. Kai Pritchard, the offensive tackle from New Jersey, could come off the board on Wednesday. He’d be a great addition to the nice offensive line class that coach Bret Bielema is putting together. Another prospect to keep an eye on is nickel Isaiah Williams. The versatile defensive back out of Texas racked up 34 scholarship offers and the Illini have locked in on him to be part of their future defense. Commitments have come in waves for Illinois this cycle and another big one could be coming to Champaign.

OREGON WILL HEAT UP ON THE TRAIL SOON

Dan Lanning (Photo by AP)