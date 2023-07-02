"It was really the love I got there," Bodford told PowerMizzou.com before he announced his commitment publicly. "I’d only been there for two days and two days felt like home."

Three-star defensive tackle Justin Bodford has committed to Missouri coming off his official visit with the Tigers during their "Gold Rush" weekend. It was the only official visit Bodford took in June and the only one he needed.

Bodford initially picked up an offer from Missouri back on June 9th with Tigers' defensive tackles coach Al Davis heading up the recruiting charge.

Georgia Tech, West Virginia, Louisville, Pitt, Syracuse, and Wake Forest were other notable Power Five offers for the 6-foot, 292-pound prospect. He actually committed to the coaches during his visit last weekend.

"They had a little ceremony thing where I had to sign the box when I committed," Bodford said. "I was the first one up there…Coach (Al) Davis, Eli Drinkwitz, they were ecstatic."

As a junior, Bodford recorded 25 tackles, six tackles for loss, and four sacks.

Bodford was one of two prospects from powerhouse St. Thomas Aquinas (Fla.) that visited Missouri officially this weekend, the other being four-star linebacker Nicholas Rodriguez.

Both are teammates with high-priority wide receiver target James Madison, who took an official with Missouri earlier this month and has taken additional officials with Louisville and Florida State. Rodriguez and Madison have decisions scheduled on Monday and Tuesday, respectively.

Bodford is Missouri's fourth commitment in three days. The Tigers added safety Jackson Hancock and versatile athlete Jude James on Friday and then picked up Alabama defender Cam Dooley Saturday.

Stay tuned to PowerMizzou.com for more.