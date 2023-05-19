It's been over two months since Bellevue (Neb.) West quarterback Daniel Kaelin committed to Missouri. However, on Friday, the three-star quarterback took a step back from his pledge with the Tigers, announcing his recommitment on Twitter.

The news comes just days after Nebraska recently lost the Dylan Raiola sweepstakes, as the No. 1 quarterback in the 2024 class picked the Georgia Bulldogs over the Cornhuskers.

Nebraska was in the race for Kaelin as well, but he was their secondary option at quarterback in favor of Raiola, whose father, Dominic, is a Huskers legend at offensive line. Raiola's uncle, Donovan, is the offensive line coach at Nebraska as well. So, it's easy to see why the Huskers were confident the nation's top quarterback could possibly land in their class.

With that scenario out the window, Nebraska now has to reassess their quarterback target board and it appears that Kaelin is the Huskers' new No. 1 guy.

As for Missouri, they will now have to go back to the drawing board with Kaelin backing off his pledge.

New offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Kirby Moore just extended a new offer to Collierville (Tenn.) signal-caller Aidan Glover. The three-star prospect has taken an official visit to Northwestern already, but Missouri is his first SEC offer, so we'll see how things play out there.

Other uncommitted quarterbacks Missouri has offered previously include Kamari McClellan, Michael Van Buren, Elijah Brown, and Jayden Bradford.

