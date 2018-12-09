It’s the news that is still reverberating throughout the Mizzou fanbase. On Tuesday night, former Clemson quarterback Kelly Bryant committed to the Tigers over Auburn, Arkansas, Mississippi State and North Carolina. Bryant signed financial aid papers on Thursday and is set to begin classes in January.

“With a guy like this, you look at the way the schedule’s playing out next year,” Drew Lock said. “I’ll be an outsider looking in, so I can be honest about it. I think we have a really good chance to win a lot of games. He’s got a lot of weapons around him. For whoever’s playing quarterback, it’s going to be a good season for him.”

Bryant will have to officially win the starting job, but it’s a near foregone conclusion he is the successor to Lock as Missouri’s starter next season. Since the Tigers still have a bowl game to prepare form, offensive coordinator Derek Dooley didn’t want to talk about put some thought into how his offense will change next season.

“After Oklahoma State we’ll talk about next year,” Dooley said. “Right now, I’m focused on we’ve got to win this game. That’s the most important thing.”



While Lock was excited about the news Missouri landed its top target, he was also thinking about his current teammates.

“I’ve obviously grown really close to all the quarterbacks,” Lock said. “You’re torn. You got a new guy coming in. I’m super excited for him, I know he’ll learn a lot from coach Dooley. If he comes out here and plays, he’s going to do great. But then you’re still friends with the guys here. As far as my position goes, it’s kind of a difficult spot.”