Tigers ink two on first day of hoops signing period

Tuesday is the first day of the early signing period for 2022 college basketball prospects. Cuonzo Martin landed the next two pieces to the puzzle on day one with no drama. East St. Louis (IL) guard Christian Jones and Blue Valley North (KS) forward Aidan Shaw both signed their National Letters of Intent to play for the Tigers next season.

Jones visited Missouri twice in a week in late June and became the Tigers' first 2022 verbal commitment on July 2nd. He had seven offers, but committed to Mizzou within days of picking up the offer from Martin. "It felt like home both visits," Jones said at the time. "It felt like somewhere I could be for the next four years. It's just a great environment. The coaches welcomed me with open arms." “Christian is a combo guard that will bring great size, athleticism and skill to our perimeter, “ Martin said in a statement released by the University. “He has the ability to distribute and score the ball at a high level, as well as effectively impact play on the defensive end. We look forward to seeing Christian positively impact all facets of our program.”



Jones committed to Mizzou in early July (Jon Lopez/Nike)

Shaw weighed his 17 offers and committed to the Tigers on September 17th. He is the nation's No. 57 overall prospect and the 15th-ranked small forward. "Shaw has all the tools to be an impact player in the SEC, as he comes equipped with an incredible motor and great length for his position," Rivals.com national analyst Rob Cassidy wrote. "He’s already a high-level and versatile defender that routinely blocks and changes shots. He’s also capable of making an impact as a rebounder upon his arrival on campus." “Aidan is an exceptional athlete whose talent and potential is through the roof,” Martin said in the statement. “He is a tireless worker and a consistent winner. We began building a relationship with Aidan and his family when I first arrived at Mizzou and it quickly became apparent that Aidan is the type of player that personifies Mizzou Basketball – elite talent and elite character.”

Shaw is a top-60 national prospect (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Missouri also announced the signing of walk-on Jackson Francois, the son of Director of Athletics Desiree Reed-Francois. Technically, the Tigers are at the NCAA limit of 13 scholarship players for next season with the addition of Jones and Shaw. But that doesn't necessarily mean they are done. Top 15 prospect Mark Mitchell has taken two official visits to Missouri and told the Kansas City Star earlier this week the Tigers are in his top three along with Duke and UCLA. Most expect him to land with one of the coastal national powers, but Martin and his staff have kept Missouri in the fight by selling Mitchell as the centerpiece and an instant impact local recruit. If the Tigers miss on Mitchell, expect any other activity to wait for the spring signing period and the post-season transfer frenzy. PowerMizzou.com will continue to keep fans updated on Missouri's recruiting efforts as the 2022 class comes together.