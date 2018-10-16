Badie, Rountree and Knox were pretty obviously Mizzou's top three offensive players in this game. When Missouri moved the ball, one of those three was involved. They could have gone in just about any order.

Beckner didn't have a standout game, but he made some plays. Gillespie is getting more and more defensive action, has a way of getting in the backfield on blitzes and generally held up well.

Garrett and Bolton make the list simply by making more stops than anyone else on defense. Bolton did a solid job standing in for Terez Hall and may have earned a few more snaps and proven Mizzou has at least a little bit of depth beyond its starting linebackers.

Whiteside should probably be higher on the list. He only played about 15 snaps, but had three tackles and forced the only Alabama turnover of the night. You'd have to think he's in line to play a little bit more. Byers recovered the fumble and played a season-high 33 snaps.

Okwuegbunam and Fatony weren't spectacular, but they were okay in a game where okay stood out as pretty good. Fatony did kill one of his punts on the one-yard line just before halftime.



