Garrett was all over the field and probably played the best game of his career against the Wildcats. Acy turned into a shutdown corner and got far worse than he deserved on a bad pass interference call. He should have been credited with a game winning pass defense there.

Williams and Hall each had what could have been game-preserving sacks on Kentucky's final drive. Beckner, Bledsoe and Turner all made their presence felt throughout the game.

After that, it gets murky. Fatony outkicked his coverage on the game-changing punt return for a TD, but he's not responsible for tackling and overall gave Missouri a field position edge much of the day. Crockett was Missouri's best running back. How much different do things look if he gets the ball on third and two?

If Missouri had won the game, Durant might have been the MVP for playing Johnny on the spot on the two recoveries. Sparks wasn't perfect, but wasn't bad either, which is enough to claim the final spot on the list this week.