Tuesday's Top Tigers: Kentucky
In our final look back at Saturday's game, we will identify the top 11 individual performers for Mizzou each Tuesday morning. Here is our list of standouts from the 15-14 loss to Kentucky on Saturday. This is a ranking only for the week gone by. A player's standing one week has no impact on the following week.
|Rank
|Player
|Key Stats
|Last Week
|
1
|
Cale Garrett, LB
|
14 tackles, 3 4th down stops
|
8
|
2
|
DeMarkus Acy, CB
|
2 PBU, INT, 2/6 completions
|
NR
|
3
|
Tre Williams, DE
|
4 tackles, 2 TFL, 1 sack
|
NR
|
4
|
Terez Hall, LB
|
7 tackles, sack
|
4
|
5
|
Terry Beckner, DT
|
3 tackles, 1.5 TFL, sack
|
NR
|
6
|
Joshuah Bledsoe, S
|
4 tkl, 1 PBU, 1 completion
|
NR
|
7
|
Chris Turner, DE
|
4 tackles, 0.5 sack, hurry
|
NR
|
8
|
Corey Fatony, P
|
9 punts, 48.4 avg, 5 inside 20
|
NR
|
9
|
Damarea Crockett, RB
|
11 rush, 46 yds, TD, 3 rec, 20 yds
|
NR
|
10
|
Yasir Durant, OT
|
2 fumble recoveries
|
6
|
11
|
Adam Sparks, CB
|
5 tackles, 1 TFL
|
11
Garrett was all over the field and probably played the best game of his career against the Wildcats. Acy turned into a shutdown corner and got far worse than he deserved on a bad pass interference call. He should have been credited with a game winning pass defense there.
Williams and Hall each had what could have been game-preserving sacks on Kentucky's final drive. Beckner, Bledsoe and Turner all made their presence felt throughout the game.
After that, it gets murky. Fatony outkicked his coverage on the game-changing punt return for a TD, but he's not responsible for tackling and overall gave Missouri a field position edge much of the day. Crockett was Missouri's best running back. How much different do things look if he gets the ball on third and two?
If Missouri had won the game, Durant might have been the MVP for playing Johnny on the spot on the two recoveries. Sparks wasn't perfect, but wasn't bad either, which is enough to claim the final spot on the list this week.