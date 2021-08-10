Tyler Badie set to step into lead role in Missouri backfield

Their names were always said together. Larry and Tyler. Rountree and Badie. Thunder and Lightning by a few.

Over the last two seasons, Larry Rountree III and Tyler Badie have combined for 66.6% of Missouri’s rushing attempts and 85.1% of its rushing yards. But it’s no longer Larry and Tyler. Rountree was drafted by the Los Angeles Chargers in April and is trying to make his way on to an NFL roster. Badie is entering his senior season in Columbia, the unquestioned No. 1 running back as the Tigers began fall camp.

“There’s 22 touches a game for somebody in the backfield,” running backs coach Curtis Luper said. “Tyler Badie’s going to get the bulk of those.”

Enter the question: Can Badie, at 5-foot-8, 194 pounds, hold up as a No. 1 running back in the Southeastern Conference?

In three seasons, Badie has a total of 343 touches. That includes rushing attempts, receptions and kickoff returns. In his four years in Columbia, Rountree had 818 touches. Rountree was listed at 5-foot-10, 210 pounds, but was incredibly physical. Badie isn’t likely to approach Rountree’s volume of use, but Missouri also isn’t going to ask him to be Rountree.

“Whether he’s bigger or smaller doesn’t matter,” head coach Eli Drinkwitz said. “He’s just got to be the best version of himself. He’s got to be able to carry the ball between the tackles when we need him to and he’s got to be an advantage player for us.”

“There’s different ways to do it,” Badie said. “If it comes down to it I’m gonna get it. I’m not worried about anything, size, third down. If it’s third and one, I’m gonna score a touchdown. At the end of the day I’ll just make it work. Anything I have to do I’ll do it.”

While nobody will confuse the running styles of the two, Badie learned a lot from Rountree during their three years together. Most of it wasn’t on the football field.

“Just leading by example,” Badie said. "As you can see Larry never got hurt. Larry was always available. Just little stuff like that. I picked up on his awareness, just how he just moved around, just taking notice on what he did. We talked a few times here and there about different things, but ultimately just leading by example. That’s what he’s really good at.”