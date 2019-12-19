News More News
VIDEO: Cuonzo Martin previews Braggin' Rights

Gabe DeArmond • PowerMizzou
Publisher
@GabeDeArmond
Gabe has covered the Tigers for PowerMizzou.com since August of 2003 and been the site's publisher since 2006.
Missouri will face Illinois in the annual Braggin' Rights game on Saturday in St. Louis. Cuonzo Martin previews the game.

