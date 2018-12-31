Ticker
VIDEO: Liberty Bowl Post-Game

Gabe DeArmond • PowerMizzou.com
Gabe DeArmond
Publisher
Gabe has covered the Tigers for PowerMizzou.com since August of 2003 and been the site's publisher since 2006.
MEMPHIS--Watch Missouri's post-game press conference after a 38-33 loss in the Liberty Bowl to Oklahoma State.

