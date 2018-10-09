Ticker
VIDEO: Odom & Mizzou Coordinators

Gabe DeArmond • PowerMizzou.com
Publisher
Gabe has covered the Tigers for PowerMizzou.com since August of 2003 and been the site's publisher since 2006.
Hear from Missouri coordinators Derek Dooley and Ryan Walters after practice on Tuesday, as well as Barry Odom's full press conference, as the Tigers prep for Alabama.

