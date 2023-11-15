Advertisement
VIDEO: Mizzou, Ole Miss and the New Year's Six Picture

The College Football Playoff rankings were updated on Tuesday night. Missouri came in at No. 9 and has a clear path to a New Year's Six bowl game. Ole Miss is at 13 and has ground to make up in the final three weeks.

PowerMizzou.com publisher Gabe DeArmond and RebelGrove.com publisher Neal McCready talk about the Tigers, the Rebels, the rest of the top 12, the SEC and the future of the college football postseason.

Check out the conversation right here.

