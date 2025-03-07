Watch: Dennis Gates, Tamar Bates & Jeremy Sanchez on March 7

To join the MizzouToday community click here for our sign up page and get either a month-to-month subscription or save some cash with a year-long sign up.
Missouri basketball coach Dennis Gates, senior guard Tamar Bates and graduate guard Jeremy Sanchez held a press conference Friday ahead of the Tigers' matchup with Kentucky.
Here are the full videos.
Dennis Gates
Tamar Bates & Jeremy Sanchez
