Published Mar 7, 2025
Watch: Dennis Gates, Tamar Bates & Jeremy Sanchez on March 7
Kyle McAreavy  •  Mizzou Today
Missouri basketball coach Dennis Gates, senior guard Tamar Bates and graduate guard Jeremy Sanchez held a press conference Friday ahead of the Tigers' matchup with Kentucky.

Here are the full videos.

Dennis Gates

Tamar Bates & Jeremy Sanchez

