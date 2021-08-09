WATCH: Drinkwitz on fall camp, new athletic director
Mizzou held its fourth practice of fall camp on Monday morning. Head coach Eli Drinkwitz talked with the media afterward about his team and new Director of Athletics Desiree Reed-Francois.
See what Drinkwitz had to say below.
