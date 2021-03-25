 PowerMizzou - WATCH: Drinkwitz wraps up spring football
{{ timeAgo('2021-03-25 16:35:59 -0500') }} football Edit

WATCH: Drinkwitz wraps up spring football

Missouri held its final spring practice on Thursday afternoon. We talked with head coach Eli Drinkwitz after the workout.

Watch the interview below and subscribe to our YouTube channel to follow all of our video and live streaming coverage throughout the season.

