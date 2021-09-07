WATCH: Steve Wilks looks ahead to Kentucky
Following Tuesday's practice we talked to defensive coordinator Steve Wilks about the Tigers' effort in a 34-24 win over Central Michigan and a look ahead to this week's challenge against Kentucky.
Click on the player below to watch the post-practice interview.
