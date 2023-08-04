WEEKEND SPECIAL: Subscribe and save 67% on an annual subscription
It's the best time of the year to follow Mizzou sports and we're offering new subscribers our best deal of the year.
Sign up for a new annual subscription today using the promo code TIGERS24 and you'll save 67% off your first year membership.
That's a full year's subscription for less than $33. You won't find a deal all year that saves you more money. Here's a sampling of what you'll get with the subscription:
The most active and passionate Mizzou message board on the Internet.
Complete coverage of fall camp and the 2023 football season.
In-depth recruiting coverage of the Tigers every day.
National recruiting coverage from our team of experts and analysts.
Complete coverage of Tiger basketball and Mizzou's recruiting efforts from the only full-time basketball writer on the Mizzou beat.
Weekly analysis and opinions from our full staff of four writers, the largest Mizzou media contingent there is.
In addition, Mizzou is awaiting decisions from four big-time recruiting targets in the next ten days.
We will have regular updates and immediate coverage and reaction of the decisions when they come in. Plus complete coverage of everything else around Mizzou athletics every single day of the year.
If you want to be the source of knowledge in your group of Mizzou fans, if you want to share your passion for Mizzou athletics with the most die-hard Tiger fans around and if you want to get it all for just 1/3 of the regular price, sign up for this offer by 5 p.m. Central time on Monday. It goes away then and we won't have a better deal all year long. So sign up today using promo code TIGERS2024 and join the fun!
Stay up to date on all the Mizzou news with your premium subscription
Talk about this story and more in The Tigers' Lair
Make sure you're caught up on all the Tiger news and headlines
Subscribe to our YouTube Channel for video and live streaming coverage