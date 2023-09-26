Here's a look at some interesting things Drinkwitz said with some insight to determine what it means.

Missouri head coach Eli Drinkwitz met with the media on Tuesday to give injury updates, the team's struggles on defense and more.

Injury updates to various players:

Drinkwitz's quote: "Darius Robinson is going to be questionable this week from an injury in the game. We'll see how that goes. Mekhi Miller will be out this week. And Luther (Burden) and Brady (Cook) are both questionable as of today (Tuesday). Both will be limited at practice and even if they are available, we'll see."

What it means: Robinson has been dealing with a calf issue dating back to at least Week 3, but probably longer. He recorded two tackles, a sack and a tackle for loss before re-aggravating the calf in the first quarter versus Memphis.

On the depth chart, Nyles Gaddy is listed as the second-string EDGE behind Robinson, although it will likely still be a by-committee approach with Gaddy, Joe Moore and Austin Firestone, who got his first reps last week.

Cook has been dealing with the hyperextended knee since Week 3 and took a couple of massive hits last week. He will probably play, but he's definitely one to watch for.

Burden's injury is a mystery. The guess would be that he plays too, but when Drinkwitz was later asked about who would play if Burden joins Miller on the inactive list, and Drinkwitz basically said he's confident that the rest of the wide receiver room could step up.

Miller was dealing with a hand laceration that required 11 stitches after the Middle Tennessee State game. It's unclear if that's still plaguing him or if it's something new, but whatever it is has him already sidelined for Week 5.

Later in the presser, Drinkwitz gave updates on tight end Brett Norfleet and cornerbacks Dreyden Norwood and Ennis Rakestraw.

Norfleet suffered a rib cartilage issue sometime during practice last week and missed last week's game. He's questionable. The team will monitor how he does in practice this week to see if he can go on Saturday.

Norwood, who started the game and had two pass deflections before he exited with an ankle injury in the second quarter, is questionable. He was a full participant in the team's walkthrough on Monday.

Rakestraw was a late scratch on Saturday due to an undisclosed injury, but he also participated in the team's walkthrough on Monday and will practice on Tuesday and Wednesday.

However, he's not out of the dark. He must have a strong week of practice to play on Saturday.