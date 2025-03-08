What I'm looking at: Kentucky

Not much worked well for the Missouri Tigers as they concluded the regular season with a loss to Kentucky on Saturday.
Here's what was on my mind right as the final buzzer sounded and Missouri limped into the postseason with a 91-83 loss.
Join the conversation and get regular updates on the Tigers' matchup with Kentucky.
A scouting report, some Mizzou notes, matchups to watch and what I think will lead to a Tiger win against Kentucky.
Quotes that stood out and what went unsaid in Mizzou coach Dennis Gates' March 7 press conference.
Not much worked well for the Missouri Tigers as they concluded the regular season with a loss to Kentucky on Saturday.
Here's what was on my mind right as the final buzzer sounded and Missouri limped into the postseason with a 91-83 loss.
Join the conversation and get regular updates on the Tigers' matchup with Kentucky.