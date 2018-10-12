On Saturday, the Missouri football team lost to South Carolina in a game that it physically dominated. The Tigers piled up 286 rushing yards and averaged 6.2 yards per carry, while holding the Gamecocks to 128 rushing yards and 2.7 yards per carry. That is an almost foolproof formula for not losing a game. Missouri found a way.

I can’t sugarcoat it. It was bad. But, hey, the world isn’t coming to an end.

Oh, wait …

On Monday, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change issued a report that said unless the political leaders of the entire industrialized world agree to make the tremendous economic sacrifices required to reduce carbon emissions, by 2040 we will have to choose between living under water or in an actively burning wildfire.

Maybe you’re wondering which news was worse. I was wondering the same thing. So I broke down the matchups between Missouri’s biggest blunders and the ramifications of a 2.7-degree rise in average temperature from the pre-industrial era.

The results might surprise you.