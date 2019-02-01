The NCAA Committee on Infractions bombed the Missouri athletic department to the Stone Age for being honest about cheating. The important lesson learned Thursday? Cooperation is for suckers.

David Roberts, the committee’s chief hearing officer, admitted as much when he agreed with a reporter’s suggestion that this case could encourage schools to not cooperate with NCAA investigators, lest they be penalized harshly for one tutor cheating, like Missouri, rather than escape punishment for institutional academic fraud, like North Carolina.

Roberts probably finished last in his class at Spin Doctor School, but kudos to him for being honest about the NCAA’s sham justice, although he of all people should know how far honesty about dishonesty gets you.

Pending appeal, the Missouri football team will be banned from the postseason next year. The baseball and softball teams face postseason bans, as well. There are other financial and recruiting penalties. The vast majority of the athletes who will be punished were nowhere near Mizzou in 2015-16, when one tutor did the homework of 12 athletes.

I assume every major athletic department had, has and will have tutors who do more than they should to keep athletes eligible. Missouri happened to have one who went to great lengths to unburden herself of her sins and attack her former employer. Luck of the draw.

MU deserved some punishment. It got caught for what, admittedly, were violations. But this punishment — whether or not it technically falls in line with the guidelines of the NCAA’s naughty matrix, which is its version of the 2-point conversion chart that can be pointed to in the absence of critical thinking — is over the top.

Let’s take a look at the winners and losers from Thursday’s announcement.

Winners: People with MU math degrees. The NCAA infractions report identified the school’s math courses as “historically difficult,” which led to athletes fulfilling their math requirements through correspondence courses offered by other schools. Congratulations, Mizzou mathletes, at least your alma mater got one piece of good news on Thursday.

Losers: Current MU football players, especially Kelly Bryant. Out of dozens of suitors, Bryant chose MU for his final season. He reportedly plans to stay, but who could blame him if he changed his mind? The postseason ban has always been a dumb penalty that disproportionately affects players who had nothing to do with the violations.

Loser: Mike Glazier. The former NCAA enforcement staff member is one of the nation’s go-to lawyers when colleges seek representation in NCAA investigations. His firm represented Missouri in this case and in the previous investigation of the men’s basketball program. What’s the point in hiring a law firm when the NCAA admits cooperation is counterproductive?

Loser: Yolanda Kumar. The NCAA did not find proof that the disgruntled tutor at the center of the case was pressured from above to cheat. Thus, she was hit with a 10-year show-cause penalty. Surely that will be the only reason other schools won’t swoop in to hire her.

Loser: The person who spent five minutes typing into the infractions report that Missouri must refrain from “accepting any assistance from the tutor that would aid in the recruitment of prospective student-athletes,” refuse “financial assistance or contributions to Missouri's athletics program from the tutor” and ensure “no athletics benefit or privilege is provided to the tutor.” Um, Missouri and the tutor are going through a bit of a rough patch at the moment. I don’t think she was planning to buy a suite in the south end zone complex.