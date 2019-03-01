What Just Happened? Vol. 56
There will be no shining moment for this Missouri basketball team. In lieu of an indelible memory of NCAA Tournament glory, we are left with a more appropriate signature event.
On Saturday, Jeremiah Tilmon, already saddled with four fouls, bowled over a Florida defender. There was 4:33 left and Missouri trailed by just a point, but the game was over. Tilmon trudged to the bench, serenaded with the old “left, right, left, right” from Florida’s Rowdy Reptiles student section. After reluctantly taking a seat, Tilmon expressed himself.
Florida fans got the last word, but Tilmon got the last gesture. While the Tigers won’t have a season to remember, at least they will have …
ONE FLIPPING MOMENT
