What Just Happened? Vol. 56

Joe Walljasper
Columnist

There will be no shining moment for this Missouri basketball team. In lieu of an indelible memory of NCAA Tournament glory, we are left with a more appropriate signature event.

On Saturday, Jeremiah Tilmon, already saddled with four fouls, bowled over a Florida defender. There was 4:33 left and Missouri trailed by just a point, but the game was over. Tilmon trudged to the bench, serenaded with the old “left, right, left, right” from Florida’s Rowdy Reptiles student section. After reluctantly taking a seat, Tilmon expressed himself.

Florida fans got the last word, but Tilmon got the last gesture. While the Tigers won’t have a season to remember, at least they will have …


                                            ONE FLIPPING MOMENT

