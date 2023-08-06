Lee's Summit North defensive end Williams Nwaneri is the second-highest rated recruit from Missouri since Rivals.com started doing recruiting rankings. In eight days, he'll make his college choice. Either Georgia, Missouri, Oklahoma, Oregon or Tennessee is getting one of the nation's elite.

Nwaneri recently said in an interview he has already made his decision. Jamar Mozee, his coach at Lee's Summit North, says he doesn't know the choice.

"It’s a thing that their family knows," Mozee told PowerMizzou.com on Saturday. "I’ll be standing up there with them and it will be curious to see what happens. I know he’s got good choices. Good head coaches, good men, good programs. I’m comfortable with him going to any one of those places he’s talking about."

The real question is just what kind of a player is the school he chooses going to get?

"The things that I’ve seen and been around, he’s right up there physically with anyone I’ve ever seen," Mozee said. "His length and size is just unique. I’ve never coached anything like it to say the least. Nothing close."