Where 2025 Mizzou commits rank in offensive position updates

Jack Lange gets into a stance while playing offensive line for Eureka. (Photo by Jack Lange/Instagram)

Rivals.com released an update to offensive position rankings for the Class of 2025 on Wednesday. Missouri has compiled nine of its 15 commits on the offensive side of the ball, being made of one quarterback, one running back, one tight end, two wide receivers and four offensive lineman.

Advertisement

Tuesday: Updated Rivals250 Wednesday: Updated offensive rankings Thursday: Updated defensive rankings Friday: Updated state rankings

The Tigers have also lost two offensive commitments so far in the 2025 cycle. Jayvan Boggs flipped his pledge to UCF in early August, and Julian Marks backed off an early commitment in October 2023, albeit he was listed as a defensive end at the time.

The program still has its sights set on one committed running back and wide receiver recruits in the Class of 2025: Brendon Haygood (Boise State) and Jacob Washington (Michigan). Haygood -- who will take an official visit to Missouri on Nov. 30 -- climbed to No. 37 at running back. Washington moved down one spot to No. 54 at wide receiver. The athlete position will be announced Thursday, so three-star Dekotah Terrell -- who will play tight end at the next level -- is not included in this roundup. The Tigers are also pursuing another athlete in Nebraska commit Jeremiah Jones. Here are where the Tigers climbed and fell in the November update.

The Tigers' highest-rated commit, Donovan Olugbode remained inside the Top 10 for Class of 2025 wide receivers, but he still felt slight shift in his ranking. The four-star dropped two spots to No. 9 after his senior season at Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy.

Jack Lange received a second boost in the Rivals Rankings Week, jumping to No. 14 at the offensive tackle position after previously ranking No. 16. The four-star lineman verbally pledged to Missouri in April and assisted in the recruitment of 2025 recruits ever since.

Along with the Rivals250, Jamarion Morrow dropped in his position ranking. The 5-foot-10, 190-pound runner slid two spots to fifth in the Top 15 for all-purpose backs, retaining his fourth star and 5.9 rating. Morrow -- who took an official visit to Georgia this past weekend -- will make an unofficial visit to Texas A&M on Nov. 30.

Although receiving a boost in the Rivals250, Lamont Rogers saw a one-spot drop at offensive tackle, as the four-star slotted in at No. 12 in Wednesday's update. Rogers is still being courted by Texas A&M, who he is expected to visit again Nov. 30.

After suffering a season-ending ankle injury early into his senior campaign, Matt Zollers saw a significant drop among the pro-style quarterbacks. The four-star, who also got left off the Rivals250 update Tuesday, fell nine spots to No. 18.

Four-star Henry Fenuku didn't move in the offensive position update, remained at No. 19 at his position. The guard verbally joined Lange as the Tigers' second offensive line commit, when he pledged to Missouri in June. He currently sits as the program's lone guard in the class.

Like Olugbode, Shaun Terry also received a slot drop at wide receiver. The three-star fell three spots to No. 80 at the position in the 2025 class. The former Notre Dame pledged locked in his commitment to Missouri in June.