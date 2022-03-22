Why Gates was the man for Mizzou

It was roughly five years ago, when Desiree Reed-Francois wasn’t yet an athletics director and Dennis Gates wasn’t yet a head basketball coach, that Reed-Francois first heard Gates’ name. At the time, Reed-Francois was the deputy athletics director at Virginia Tech. Elsewhere in the ACC, Florida State has resurrected its basketball program. After failing to reach the NCAA Tournament in four straight seasons, the Seminoles went 26-9 and earned a No. 3 seed in the 2017 tournament, and then made an Elite Eight run in 2018. So, Reed-Francois started asking around: How had Leonard Hamilton and Florida State rebounded? One name kept coming up. “I started asking people, and they said ‘Dennis Gates,’” Reed-Francois recalled Tuesday. “‘He is an incredible recruiter, he is the real deal.’” Shortly thereafter, Reed-Francois would be named the athletics director at UNLV. In 2019, Gates got hired as the head coach at Cleveland State. But Reed-Francois continued to follow his career. So when Reed-Francois and Missouri made the decision to part ways with Cuonzo Martin following a 12-21 season, Gates was immediately near the top of her list. A week into the search, Reed-Francois zeroed in on Gates. After the Board of Curators voted to formally approve his hire Tuesday morning, Gates was introduced as the 20th head coach in Missouri basketball history at Mizzou Arena Tuesday afternoon. “When this search came open, we had kind of tiers of coaches that we were going to be looking at, and he was in that top tier,” Reed-Francois said. “We spoke with some really talented coaches in person and on Zoom, and he was completely — he earned it.”

Missouri introduced Dennis Gates (left) as its new basketball coach Tuesday. (Gabe DeArmond)

Speaking to a crowd of family members, donors, other Missouri coaches and fans that filled the Missouri practice gym, Reed-Francois listed the reasons she ultimately hired Gates. It became clear that what separated Gates from the host of coaches who are making the jump from the mid-major ranks to the SEC this offseason was his track record of success both as a high-major assistant and at the head of a mid-major program. Gates first met Hamilton when longtime basketball coach George Raveling, who Gates called his mentor, introduced the two of them. Gates, a couple years removed from playing college basketball at California, was looking for a job as a graduate assistant. Hamilton quickly realized Gates was not your average GA. “I brought him in as a graduate assistant, and his confidence level, his ability to communicate with our players, to engage them mentally and emotionally, to help them physically go ahead and do what they’re supposed to do, I was very impressed,” Hamilton said Tuesday morning. “I mean, I gave him responsibilities as a grad assistant in my program that normally is reserved for more experienced people.” After one year in that role, Gates returned to California as a full-time assistant. He then bounced around to Northern Illinois and Nevada before an assistant position opened up at Florida State. Hamilton joked that he “put him in a headlock and told him he had no choice” but to join his staff. Across the next eight years, Gates helped recruit the talent that would lead to four straight NCAA Tournament berths for Florida State (which would have been five had the 2020 postseason not been canceled as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic). He played a role in landing Jonathan Isaac, the nation’s No. 8 prospect who went on to be selected sixth overall in the 2017 NBA Draft. Hamilton said Gates also identified Mfiondu Kabengele, an under-recruited seven-footer who redshirted his first season on campus before putting together such a strong 2017-18 campaign that he, too, was drafted in the first round. Reed-Francois listed Gates’ recruiting chops as a major reason for his hire. Hamilton praised Gates’ ability to form connections on the recruiting trail, but said his greatest strength is his ability to evaluate prospects. “Dennis has the ability to evaluate,” Hamilton said. “And to be very honest with you, sometimes that’s a lot more difficult than you would think. You’ve got to be able to anticipate — not necessarily evaluate — where a guy is. You have to be able to evaluate his character, his personality, his body language, his ability to communicate. You’ve got to be able to project what he's going to become. And that's not an easy thing. Sometimes you go see guys who score a lot of points and everybody thinks that guy's gonna be a great player. That's an instinctive skill that we all don't have.” While Gates was helping Hamilton get Florida State back on track, Hamilton was grooming him to become a head coach. Gates said he didn’t realize it at the time, but Hamilton allowing him to lead scouting reports or speak at press conferences was his way of “taking the training wheels off.” “Leonard Hamilton often moved to the side and allowed me to lead in moments that prepared me and gave me the confidence to be here,” Gates said. “From the scouting, from the responsibilities daily to even the interactions to our community, fan base, boosters, alumni and administration. He allowed me to do that on his watch.”

Gates spent eight seasons as an assistant at Florida State under Leonard Hamilton. (USA Today Sports Images)