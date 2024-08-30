Join us for the first live postgame show of the 2024 season. Following the conclusion of postgame interviews, Gabe DeArmond and Jarod Hamilton will be live from the Memorial Stadium press box to wrap up Mizzou's season opener against Murray State.
This year, you can be a part of the show. Just click here to leave us a voicemail with your thoughts on the game and we might play it on the show.
Our pregame and postgame shows all season long will be brought to you by our friends at Yuengling, America's Oldest Brewery. Yuengling products are available across the Show-Me State. Pick some up for your tailgate at Faurot Field this season and visit yuengling.com to learn more. You must be 21 to view the site.
Lager Up and Enjoy Responsibly!
If you prefer an audio only version, click on your player of choice below or listen wherever you get your podcasts. The podcasts will be uploaded at the conclusion of the live broadcast each week. We will also provide a full written transcription of this interview later on Wednesday.
