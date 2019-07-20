With SEC Media Days in the books, it’s time to start counting down the days to the start of the 2019 football season. Missouri will begin its preseason camp on Aug. 2. Each day until then, PowerMizzou will evaluate the roster one position group at a time, breaking down the depth chart and the outlook for the season. Today, we take a look at the wide receivers.

Senior slot receiver Johnathon Johnson needs less than 900 yards to become Missouri's all-time leading receiver. (USA Today Sports Images)

The starters:

Missouri lost its top deep threat from last season in Emanuel Hall but brought back virtually everyone else in its receiving corps. The leader of the group should be senior Johnathon Johnson, who needs 882 yards to become Missouri’s all-time leading receiver. Johnson has struggled with drops at times during his college career, but he finished last season on a high note, catching nine passes for 185 yards and a touchdown in the Liberty Bowl. He will likely start in the slot and be joined on the outside by Jalen Knox and Jonathan Nance. Knox was forced into the regular rotation as a true freshman due to a lack of depth last season, and he showed some impressive flashes but also disappeared at times. Knox caught five passes for 110 yards and a touchdown against Purdue and had 104 yards and a score against Memphis. However, he also had five games with two or fewer receptions. During spring practices, the coaching staff raved about Knox’s improvement, so with a full offseason under his belt, his consistency should improve. Nance, like new quarterback Kelly Bryant, came to Missouri as a graduate transfer during the offseason. Nance played the first three-plus seasons of his career at Arkansas, and though he was inconsistent there, the Missouri coaches have been impressed with his leadership and ability to stretch the field vertically.

The backups:

Of all the receivers not named above, the one with the best chance to break into the starting ranks is likely sophomore Kam Scott. With his blend of length and speed, Scott is oozing with talent, and he made impressive touchdown catches against Tennessee-Martin and Florida last season. He averaged 26.8 yards per catch on the year, which showed his big play potential, but like Knox he needs to exhibit more consistency as a sophomore. Dominic Gicinto is another sophomore who burned his redshirt during his first college season. The Raytown, Missouri native showed a knack for making big catches during his freshman campaign and caught 15 passes for 171 yards and two touchdowns in all. Both Gicinto and redshirt sophomore Barrett Banister are listed as slot receivers, but given their production last season, don’t be surprised if the coaching staff finds other ways to get them on the field. There are a few players who could vie for regular snaps. Alex Ofodile disappointed after transferring from Oregon last season, failing to record a catch on the year, but he will have the edge in experience. Converted quarterback Micah Wilson and true freshmen C.J. Boone and Maurice Massey are in the opposite boat, inexperienced players who could work their way into regular playing time with strong camp performances. Lastly, redshirt freshman slot receiver Khmari Thompson reportedly had a strong spring, and even though he would appear to be a bit buried behind at the slot position, he has the physical traits to play on the outside if needed.

Camp outlook:

Missouri has far more continuity at wideout than at this time last year, but the unit is not without question marks. The biggest one is, who will step up and take over Hall’s mantle of being the go-to guy when the team needs a big play? Johnson, Knox and Nance all could be candidates, but each would need to display a level of consistency they haven’t yet shown in their college careers.

Projected Week One depth chart: