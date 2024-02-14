2024 Macadoodles Mailbag: 7th Edition
Every week, PowerMizzou.com publisher Gabe DeArmond answers questions from Tiger fans in the mailbag. This format allows for a more expansive answer than a message board post. Keep your eye out each week to submit your question for the mailbag or send them to powermizzou@gmail.com. On to this week's inquiries.
Sandia Tiger asks: A couple of things Drink seems to have adopted in the interest of his players are wrapping up Spring practice prior to Spring Break and, unless it's a NY6 (and now Playoff) game, taking as early bowl game as possible to get everyone home for Christmas.With fans being asked to fund player income via NIL is there a point that the program has to be more consumer conscious when it comes to things like when/if to hold a Spring game or what bowl to prioritize in the selection process. Or is it a case of "If you don't want to spend early December in Mobile/Shreveport/Birmingham give more to NIL"
thebarb316 asks: Why isn't the Spring football game held later in the year?
GD: I don't think it's really either one. I think it's this: If you win, nobody's going to care about things like that. If you have a good team, you're not worried about playing in the Gasparilla Bowl versus the Music City Bowl. Mizzou won 10 games this year and there was no talk about passing on the Cotton Bowl for something that ended before Christmas. On the spring game, the truth is the spring game isn't an event to most Missouri fans. It is to people on this site. It is to the absolute die-hards. But it doesn't matter whether it's played on March 15 or April 15 or August 15. It's just not a thing Missouri fans have ever made a huge priority. So, given that, hold it whenever you want. Yeah, a few people might be upset because it's not a big fan-friendly event or the weather is worse, but the number of people that care isn't all that big. And if you're winning 10 games every season, even the people who do care don't care all that much.
I do think there are a handful of things Mizzou could do to be a little more fan friendly. Move the spring game, allow some better access to players and coaches. But just go win games and none of the rest of it really matters that much.
Jirft asks: What is a realistic expectation for Mahomes super bowls? 2 more is just crazy to expect or ask for but it kinda feels like thats where this is headed.
GD: Everyone I've heard answer this question this week has said five. He's won three in six years, played for four and his worst season has been losing in overtime in the AFC title game. He's 28. He's probably got at least a decade left. As wild as it sounds, two Super Bowls in the next ten years almost seems too low. I think it will be a surprise if he doesn't at least get to five.
Shamoo asks: How is the relationship between the AD and Gates. Solid, strained, rattled? last Year with doners he was the Golden Child. How are they handling messaging with the disappointing season?
GD: The relationship is good. It's a bad season, no question. Awful. But Missouri hasn''t lost faith in Gates. Desiree Reed-Francois still walks from the press conference to the locker room with him after home games. She still believes she has a really good coach. One person at Mizzou told me last week "if anyone is seriously asking about Dennis and hot seat they should have their head examined."
shadowofthecolumns asks: Who has been the hardest coach to deal with during your tenure @ PM?Which coach defaulted to the most coach speak?Who gave the most honest, thought out answers?Most outrageous response to a question you asked a coach/player?
