GD: I don't think it's really either one. I think it's this: If you win, nobody's going to care about things like that. If you have a good team, you're not worried about playing in the Gasparilla Bowl versus the Music City Bowl. Mizzou won 10 games this year and there was no talk about passing on the Cotton Bowl for something that ended before Christmas. On the spring game, the truth is the spring game isn't an event to most Missouri fans. It is to people on this site. It is to the absolute die-hards. But it doesn't matter whether it's played on March 15 or April 15 or August 15. It's just not a thing Missouri fans have ever made a huge priority. So, given that, hold it whenever you want. Yeah, a few people might be upset because it's not a big fan-friendly event or the weather is worse, but the number of people that care isn't all that big. And if you're winning 10 games every season, even the people who do care don't care all that much.

I do think there are a handful of things Mizzou could do to be a little more fan friendly. Move the spring game, allow some better access to players and coaches. But just go win games and none of the rest of it really matters that much.