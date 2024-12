App State transfer edge rusher Nate Johnson commits to Mizzou

Embed content not available Manage privacy settings

Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz is keeping his connection to Appalachian State alive. After pulling running back Nate Noel from the Mountaineers last year, he got the commitment of edge rusher Nate Johnson on Saturday, adding to the pass-rusher room that has taken a few hits this portal season. Johnson is a true sophomore who will have two years of eligibility remaining.

