App State transfer edge rusher Nate Johnson commits to Mizzou

Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz is keeping his connection to Appalachian State alive.
After pulling running back Nate Noel from the Mountaineers last year, he got the commitment of edge rusher Nate Johnson on Saturday, adding to the pass-rusher room that has taken a few hits this portal season.
Johnson is a true sophomore who will have two years of eligibility remaining.
As a freshman in 2023, Johnson totaled 43 tackles, including 8.5 for loss and 7.5 sacks. He also deflected one pass and forced one fumble, playing in 14 games.
He played in 11 games this season, recording 34 tackles with 3.5 for loss and 2.5 sacks. He forced and recovered one fumble and batted one pass.
Jonson graded as a 75.2 overall defender, 69.2 run defender and 76.1 pass rusher according to PFF, which credited him with about 40 percent of his snaps played being in pass rush opportunities and about 55 percent in run defense.
The 6-foot-5, 240-pounder joins an edge-rusher room that lost Johnny Walker Jr. and Joe Moore to eligibility, as well as Williams Nwaneri and Jaylen Brown to the portal.
Johnson will join returners Zion Young, Darris Smith, Jahkai Lang and Eddie Kelly Jr. in the likely rotation early next season.
Stay up to date on all the Mizzou news with your premium subscription
Talk about this story in the Transfer Portal Central thread and discuss so much more in The Tiger Walk
Make sure you're caught up on all the Tiger news and headlines
You can follow me on X @kyle_mcareavy for more news and updates.