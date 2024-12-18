Army transfer RB Kanye Udoh previews visit to Mizzou

Here we are again with another cupcake game as the Tigers prepare for Braggin’ Rights on Sunday.
The new Rivals250 for the 2026 class has been released and there were a lot of changes after a busy football season.
Let’s get to know one of the newest Tigers after Missouri added to its linebacker room yesterday.
Let’s meet another of the newest Tigers with a deep dive into Northern Illinois transfer safety Santana Banner.
I've been thinking about all the transfer linebackers in Columbia recently. Here's some comparisons with the next ones.
Here we are again with another cupcake game as the Tigers prepare for Braggin’ Rights on Sunday.
The new Rivals250 for the 2026 class has been released and there were a lot of changes after a busy football season.
Let’s get to know one of the newest Tigers after Missouri added to its linebacker room yesterday.