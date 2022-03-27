Born to Coach: How Dennis Gates Climbed the Ladder to Mizzou

Ryan Forehan-Kelly was startled to hear his name. It was Feb. 27, 1999, and Forehan-Kelly’s California basketball team was locked in a tight matchup against Arizona State. Cal led by two points with 22.7 seconds left when Arizona State got whistled for a technical foul. A freshman walk-on, Forehan-Kelly hadn’t played all game and had played only a handful of minutes all season. His coach, Ben Braun, tabbed the team’s freshman point guard to shoot the free throws resulting from the technical. But that player had a banged-up thumb, so he told Braun to insert Forehan-Kelly into the game instead. That player: new Missouri coach Dennis Gates. Forehan-Kelly shed his warm-ups, made the two free throws and promptly returned to the bench, logging a stat line of two points in zero minutes. Cal went on to win 78-73. “He’s like, ‘nah, put him in,’” Forehan-Kelly, now an assistant coach for the Brooklyn Nets, said of Gates. “‘He’ll make them.’ We needed two free throws. Long story short, I hit the two free throws. Played zero minutes, hit the two free throws, came out. And we won the game. “So that’s a funny story, but that shows his dedication to the team. Like, he could have came in there and hit them, too, but his thumb was kind of jacked up, so let’s get this done, next guy on deck.”

Forehan-Kelly shared the anecdote about his former Cal teammate to illustrate the characteristics that have allowed Gates to climb the coaching ladder to Missouri at age 42. Others who know Gates well describe similar qualities. Gates has always had a knack for evaluation, for finding production in unlikely places. He’s a natural leader, prioritizing team success over his own. And while he’s far from a reckless gambler, he’s never been one to “just go with the flow and do what everyone else does,” in Forehan-Kelly’s words. Now, after Missouri paid Cuonzo Martin $6 million to go away and replaced him with Gates, he’ll try to use those qualities to turn the Tiger program that has seen twice as many 20-loss seasons (four) as NCAA Tournament appearances (two) in the past eight years back into a perennial postseason player. At least one of Gates’ mentors, longtime Florida State coach Leonard Hamilton, believes he’s the right man for the job. “Dennis checks all the boxes,” Hamilton said. “When I look at jobs, you kind of try to look at a candidate through the eyes of the athletic director of the school and you see what they need. And then you try to analyze who has those characteristics that allow them to go through and work through challenges like Missouri has. … And Dennis checks all the boxes.”

Missouri hired Dennis Gates on Tuesday after he spent the past three seasons at Cleveland State. (Gabe DeArmond)

An early instance of Gates zigging where others might zag came during his recruitment. Gates, the starting point guard for a Whitney Young high school team that went 30-1 and won an Illinois state title during his senior year, drew the interest of high-major coaches across the country — including Missouri’s Norm Stewart. When those coaches paid visits, Gates posed them all the same question. It wasn’t how much playing time would be available or how he would be utilized in the scheme. Coaching was already on Gates’ radar — he said he used to fill notebooks with coaching ideas as young as 18. So instead, he wanted to know whether he could step in right away and be a leader, whether the team had rules against a freshman serving as a captain. As Gates told it during his introductory press conference on Tuesday, Braun was the only coach who didn’t seem caught off guard. That led Gates to commit to a program halfway across the country that didn’t have its own arena. “I said, ‘do you have rules and regulations against freshmen becoming captains?’” Gates said. “Yeah, I asked that question. And there was one coach who sat at the edge of his seat toward me. The remainder pushed back and said, ‘what is this kid talking about? What is he talking about?’ … So I thank Ben Braun, who I played for, who sat at the edge of his seat and said ‘I want you to be a leader for me.’ That's why I decided on Cal-Berkeley.” Gates indeed served as a captain for all four of his seasons at Cal. Asked what he remembers most about his college roommate, Forehan-Kelly immediately mentioned Gates' leadership. “(Gates has) always been a leader,” Forehan-Kelly said. “Even as freshmen in college. … I really appreciated his courage to jump in the frying pan and be like, no, I’m part of this team, too. And so just ahead of his time with that.” Even though he had known for a while that he wanted to coach, Gates stumbled into his first job in the profession. After his playing career ended at Cal, Gates interviewed for the head coaching position at Lincoln Park High in Chicago, he told the Bleav in Ball Chicago podcast in 2020. He didn’t get the job. Not long after, he found himself in Los Angeles, rebounding for Quentin Richardson, his high school teammate, then a player for the Clippers. Clippers assistant coach Dennis Johnson and head coach Alvin Gentry noticed Gates, took a liking to him and created a position for him as a player development coach. His first college job also came through an unusual connection. Gates reached out to Tom Crean, then the coach at Marquette, about joining the Golden Eagles’ staff as a graduate assistant. Crean remembered Gates from his Whitney Young days. At the time, he had been an assistant for Michigan State, leading the Spartans’ recruitment of Richardson. He first noticed Gates when Gates sat out a practice due to injury. He watched from the sidelines while doing his homework. That stuck with Crean, who noted you don’t see that every day from a Division I-bound basketball player. As a member of Crean’s staff, Gates backed up his studious reputation. “He was a note-taker, he was a question-asker, he was quiet and introspective,” Crean said of Gates. “He was a very thought-out person. He was not a flippant, say whatever is on his mind, think out loud type of guy. He really, really had an introspection and took things in, and I think the way he processes is really strong.” Following a season at Marquette, Gates moved to another graduate assistant role at Florida State. There, he met the man who has been perhaps the biggest influence on his coaching career in Hamilton. It didn’t take Hamilton long to realize he had a rising star on his staff. He said he “never had to ask Dennis to do something twice.” He started assigning Gates responsibilities that would normally be reserved for full-time assistants, such as statistical analysis and tracking the academic progress of players. The best way Hamilton could describe Gates’ gift was by saying he had the “it-factor.” Hamilton compared him to Kansas coach Bill Self in that way. Self worked under Hamilton as an assistant at Oklahoma State from 1986-1990. “I remember watching Bill and I said ‘this guy is born to coach,” Hamilton said. “I feel the same way about Dennis. Dennis has that it-factor about him that you just know that he is going to be successful in whatever responsibility you give him.” Gates only spent one season in Tallahassee as a graduate assistant before Braun hired him as a full-time assistant at California. But Hamilton vowed to bring him back to Florida State whenever he got the chance. That opportunity arose in 2011. That’s when Hamilton started grooming Gates to become a head coach. Over the course of eight seasons, Hamilton would give Gates a taste of all the responsibilities that came with a head coaching chair. In his introductory press conference Tuesday, Gates thanked Hamilton for “taking the training wheels off.” Hamilton said Gates never encountered a job he couldn’t do. “Game preparation, independently recruiting, executing the drills in all phases, being a part of the staff meetings to make sure that our organization is tight, being a part of developing the culture, the weight training and conditioning, the running the camp, the speaking engagements with your boosters,” Hamilton said, listing off jobs he gave Gates. “Fortunately for me as a young assistant and a grad assistant, I had those responsibilities, so I give them to my guys. … So Dennis had all those responsibilities, and I could never give him anything that he couldn’t handle.”

Dennis Gates (left) credits the eight seasons he spent as an assistant coach to Leonard Hamilton at Florida State for preparing him for success as a head coach. (Gene Williams/Warchant)