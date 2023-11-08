Mizzou head coach Dennis Gates and his staff have been red-hot on the recruiting trail this year, accumulating commitments from five Class of 2024 prospects that currently make up the No. 2 recruiting class in Rivals.com’s team rankings. The group will make it official over the next few days, as all five players are expected to ink their letters of intent during college basketball’s week-long Early Signing Period, which opens up on Wednesday. Here’s a rundown on each commit the Tigers are adding.

Antonio “T.O.” Barrett

The 6-foot-5 guard was the first member of the 2024 class to commit to Missouri, announcing his decision on June 29. Barrett confirmed to PowerMizzou.com he intends to sign this week. Barrett had a strong year playing on the Nike EYBL circuit this summer, averaging 9.2 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.9 assists during pool play and helping MOKAN Elite reach the quarterfinals of the Peach Jam tournament. Barrett is currently preparing for his senior season at a new school, as he’ll suit up for Link Academy for the first time this winter. “I really look forward to being a leader of Mizzou Basketball and winning a lot of games with them,” Barrett said.

Peyton Marshall

Marshall told PowerMizzou.com he’ll be signing on Wednesday. Marshall initially committed to Auburn in December last year but reversed course in the spring and pledged to Missouri this summer. The 7-foot Marietta, Ga. native is currently playing for the Cold Hearts in the Overtime Elite league. Through eight preseason games, Marshall is averaging 8.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 0.9 blocks in 15.2 minutes per outing.

Marcus Allen

Allen made his commitment on Aug. 7 and confirmed to PowerMizzou.com he'll hold his signing ceremony on Saturday. His connection to associate head coach Charlton “C.Y.” Young, a fellow Miami native, played a large part in Allen’s recruitment. A year after helping AZ Compass Prep reach the championship game in the GEICO Nationals, along with Tigers freshman forward Trent Pierce, the 6-foot-7 forward returned to his former team, Norland High School, hoping to lead the Vikings to a state championship. “I’m most looking forward to playing in front of the fans and the arena,” Allen said.

Annor Boateng

Mizzou’s highest-ranked recruit committed to the Tigers on Sept. 22 and told PowerMizzou.com he will sign on Monday, Nov. 13. The 6-foot-5 guard played on both the Adidas 3SSB and Nike EYBL circuits and attended both the NBPA Top 100 and Adidas Eurocamp events this summer. The Arkansan will spend his senior year looking to make a deep postseason run with Little Rock High School.

Trent Burns

Burns is the most recent Missouri pledge, announcing his decision in October. The 7-foot-2 big man averaged 6.9 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.4 blocks per game playing for Houston Hoops on the Nike EYBL circuit this offseason. Burns also brings a unique ability at his size to space the floor with his outside shot. The Houston native will play at PSAT Academy during his senior season.

This story will be updated with quotes from Dennis Gates once the signings become official and have been confirmed by Mizzou.

