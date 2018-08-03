Commit Analysis: Thalen Robinson
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Missouri picked up their ninth commitment and their second offensive lineman of the 2019 recruiting class on Thursday afternoon when massive Bowie (Tex.) prospect Thalen Robinson announced his deci...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news