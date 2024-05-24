An expected pitcher’s duel turned into an offensive explosion between Mizzou and Duke on Friday afternoon. Missed opportunities and leaky defense sunk the Tigers in a 6-3 loss to the Blue Devils in game one of the Super Regional series between the two.

Laurin Krings, fresh off one of the most dominant weekends in program history to get Mizzou through the regional round, gave up five runs on seven hits in 4 2/3 for the Tigers and took the loss. It was the first Super Regional win in program history for Duke, which started playing softball just seven years ago.

“I thought she threw okay. Well enough to be able to win,” Mizzou head coach Larissa Anderson said. “I think that Duke did a really good job eliminating her drop and her rise and they were able to sit on her curveball.”

Missouri struck first, taking a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning on two singles sandwiched around a throwing error. But after a walk and a wild pitch, the Tigers failed to add more when Madison Walker grounded into a fielder’s choice.

The Blue Devils took a 3-1 lead in the second thanks to a two-run home run from Francesca Frelick and an RBI triple by D’Auna Jennings. The Tigers evened it up in the bottom of the frame thanks to an RBI double and some daring base running from Jenna Laird, who scored the tying run on a soft ground ball to second by Maddie Gallagher.

That chased Duke ace Jala Wright, who came in 19-1 on the season, from the game after just an inning and two-thirds and 56 pitches. But Cassidy Curd got a popup to shortstop by Julia Crenshaw and left two more Mizzou runners on to end the inning.

Duke head coach Marissa Young said she made the pitching change because the strike zone on Friday “wasn’t in Jala’s favor.”

“Cass is a totally different look,” Young said. “You can tell that Mizzou had prepared down and Cass is really, really good throwing up in the zone and getting swings and misses.”