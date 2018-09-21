Ticker
football

The biggest home game of the season coincides with the biggest recruiting weekend of the year so far for Missouri football. The Tigers are expected to host a ton of visitors, both official and unofficial, for Saturday's contest against Georgia. Get the latest on who will be in town in a jam-packed edition of The Chamber.

But the news goes beyond football. The Tigers could pick up their first 2019 hoops commitment on Monday...and No. 2 might not be far behind. See where things stand for Cuonzo Martin's class inside The Chamber.

The Chamber is a feature intended for premium subscribers to PowerMizzou.com. If you are already a member, go inside for the latest recruiting scoop. If not, get your membership started today.

