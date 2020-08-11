PowerMizzou - First Look: Florida

We don't yet know the dates or the order, but we know Missouri's ten opponents for the 2020 season. Over the course of ten days, we'll give Tiger fans an early look at each team on Mizzou's schedule. Today, we take a look at Florida, which begins the preseason ranked No. 8 in the Amway Coaches' Poll.

With senior quarterback Kyle Trask back after a breakout 2019 campaign, the clear hope for Florida fans this season is to finally break through and beat Georgia to win the SEC East crown. The Gators have improved each season since Dan Mullen took over for Jim McElwain, winning the Orange Bowl last season and finishing the year No. 6 in the AP Poll. The defense has been consistently solid under veteran defensive coordinator Todd Grantham, and Trask's emergence, necessitated by an injury to former starter Feleipe Franks, sparked the passing game to life, making the offense much more explosive. Florida will need to see improved play from its offensive line and could struggle to replace seven departing starters on defense, but the Gators have the talent to contend for an SEC crown. Playing in the Swamp, they figure to be a double-digit favorite over Missouri, although it is worth noting that the Tigers have prevailed in two of their past three trips to Gainesville.

Difficulty ranking (1-10): 7