Seven-footer Jordan Butler has entered the transfer portal, multiple sources told PowerMizzou.com . Butler appeared in 30 games, starting 13, and averaged two points and 1.9 rebounds as a freshman. He signed with the Tigers as a four-star prospect and the No. 117 player in the country out of Greenville, SC last year.

Butler is the fifth Missouri player to enter the portal since the season ended, joining John Tonje, Curt Lewis, Mabor Majak and Jesus Carralero-Martin.

Dennis Gates has also added four players via transfer. Mark Mitchell from Duke committed to Missouri on Friday. He joined a transfer class of Jacob Crews, Tony Perkins and Marques Warrick.

Sources have indicated to PowerMizzou.com that the Tigers are still in the market for a big man out of the portal. With Butler's departure, that need becomes a bit more glaring.

After Butler's departure, Mizzou currently has 14 scholarship players eligible to return for next season.